Hue builds homes for families whose houses destroyed by natural disasters

On December 6, the People’s Committee of Hue City officially launched the “Quang Trung Campaign,” aimed at building and repairing homes for residents whose houses were severely damaged by the late October–early November 2025 floods.

According to the People’s Committee of Hue City, recent floods caused five houses in Khe Tre and Lac An communes to collapse completely, while nine others suffered severe damage. Additionally, 91 households in Khe Tre Commune were urgently relocated due to landslide risks.

Vice Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee, Hoang Hai Minh, stated that the campaign aims to complete the construction of new homes before the Lunar New Year, allowing residents to celebrate the Tet holiday in safe and sturdy houses.

He also instructed the Department of Construction to provide guidance on house designs that respect local customs and cultural traditions, while ensuring the “three rigid” standards—solid foundation, strong frame, and durable roof—so that residents have secure shelters in the event of future natural disasters.

Offering gifts to families whose homes damaged by severe floods in Khe Tre Commune, Hue City (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committees of Khe Tre and Loc An communes, along with the entire city’s political system, have been mobilized for the campaign. Participants include military personnel, police, youth groups, women’s unions, veterans, government agencies, units, and businesses, all contributing to construction efforts to ensure the homes are durable, cost-effective, and completed on schedule.

The IT Golf Club HCM, through Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, contributed VND100 million (US$3,800) to support flood-affected residents.

SGGP Newspaper’s Hue-based reporters personally delivered VND10 million to each household whose home was completely destroyed and VND5 million to households with 50–60 percent damage in Khe Tre Commune. The remaining funds were distributed in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Vy Da Ward to assist other flood-affected families in the Con Hen area.

SGGP Newspaper’s Hue-based reporters present financial aid to residents whose homes collapsed in Khe Tre Commune, Hue City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh