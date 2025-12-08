Party chief requests Military Region 9 to build revolutionary, modern forces

Party General Secretary To Lam has demanded Military Region 9 to build revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern forces, with a strong political foundation, enhanced training quality and combat proficiency, mastery of modern weapons.

Party General Secretary To Lam (fourth, right) presents the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title to the Military Region 9 armed forces in recognition of its significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party, State, and people. (Photo: VNA)

He also emphasized the absolute readiness to fight and win in all conditions, every situation, and amid new forms of warfare.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 9 (December 10, 1945–2025) on December 8 in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, the Party chief stated that in the current era of development, which gives new challenges and missions, it is crucial to boost soldiers’ scientific and technological proficiency, focusing on realistic training, rigorous exercises, and practical scenarios to ensure combat readiness and victory in all situations.

He underscored the need to consistently carry out effective mass mobilization work, strengthen the close bonds between the military and the people, and build a solid “people’s defense posture”; tightly link national defense and security tasks with socio-economic development; effectively implement economic-defense projects in the region; ensure the sound policy work; and actively contribute to social welfare activities.

The Military Region 9 forces were requested to remain proactive and ready to assist residents in preventing and overcoming natural disasters and epidemics, serving as a trusted support for the people on this front—truly embodying the roles of a fighting force, a working force, and a production force of the heroic Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

To effectively fulfill its role as a campaign- and strategic-level unit of the Ministry of National Defence in the key southwestern region, the Party leader asked for continued thorough implementation of the Party’s military and defense policies, especially the national defense strategy in the new context and breakthroughs identified in the resolution of Military Region 9’s 11th Party Congress and the VPA’s 12th Party Congress and those issued by the Politburo in 2025, along with action programs suited to its military and defense duties.

He called for building a strong Party organization in terms of politics, ideology, ethics, organization, and personnel and further promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality, and lifestyle.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the armed forces of Military Region 9 (December 10, 1945–2025) on December 8. (Photo: VNA)

The Military Region 9 armed forces must concentrate on building and strengthening a strong all-people national defense posture closely linked with the people’s security posture to establish solid defensive zones, towards proactively thwart all hostile plots, and maintain peace and stability in the region and the country's sovereignty, he said.

Attention must be paid to effectively carrying out defense diplomacy with Cambodia and its royal armed forces; coordinating closely with units of the Ministry of National Defence in defense diplomacy, especially with ASEAN countries; grasping relevant situations; proactively providing strategic advice and handling border, sea, and island issues; and resolutely countering all schemes aimed at undermining or disrupting Vietnam’s relations with Cambodia and other ASEAN nations, he said.

The General Secretary expressed his confidence that, guided by the Party, the State, and directly by the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence, all leaders, officers, soldiers, and personnel of Military Region 9 will continue to develop, accomplish their missions with excellence, and fully deserve the trust and expectations of the Party, State, and people.

On this occasion, the Party chief, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, presented the “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” title to the Military Region 9 armed forces in recognition of their significant contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party, State, and people.

Earlier the same day, Party General Secretary To Lam and the working delegation offered incense and flowers at the Victory Monument, the monument to heroes and martyrs, and the memorial site to honor President Ho Chi Minh in Can Tho city.

