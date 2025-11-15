Ho Chi Minh City

XL-01 bidding package of Xuyen Tam Canal renovation project commenced

The XL-01 bidding package, part of the Xuyen Tam Canal dredging, environmental improvement and infrastructure construction project, covering the section from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River, has officially begun.

The Gia Dinh Ward People’s Committee, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Investment Project Management Board held a groundbreaking ceremony on November 14.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Investment Project Management Board, the project affects 868 households in Gia Dinh Ward alone, including 601 cases requiring full clearance and 267 households requiring partial clearance. The total estimated compensation, support, and resettlement cost is over VND3,911 billion (US$149 million).

At the groundbreaking ceremony of XL-01 bidding package, part of the Xuyen Tam Canal dredging, environmental improvement and infrastructure construction project, covering the section from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal to Vam Thuat River

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairperson of the People’s Council of Gia Dinh Ward Trieu Le Khanh emphasized that the groundbreaking of the XL-01 package is an important milestone in the process of environmental improvement, urban renovation, and enhancing the quality of life for residents along the Xuyen Tam Canal.

The Xuyen Tam Canal improvement project has been a long-standing aspiration of local residents to address pollution, flooding and urban unsightliness.

