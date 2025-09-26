Writing, photography competitions mark 10th anniversary of HCMC Book Street

A variety of meaningful activities, including writing and photography competitions, are being held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street.

Ho Chi Minh City Book Street

In anticipation of its 10th anniversary (2016–2026), Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has launched writing and photography competitions as a tribute and a way to capture the memories, emotions, and experiences of the community of readers, authors, publishers, visitors, and all those who have been closely connected to the Book Street.

The ten- year journey is not too long trip but sufficient for Ho Chi Minh City Book Street to become a beloved cultural landmark for millions of readers and visitors both domestically and internationally. Since its inception, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has steadfastly pursued its mission, nurturing a love of reading, spreading knowledge and positive cultural values, and contributing to the development of a learning and creative city.

Under the theme “A Decade of Ho Chi Minh City Book Street—A Journey of Spreading Knowledge and Positive Cultural Values,” each article serves as a “piece of memory,” contributing to a comprehensive portrait of the Book Street’s ten-year journey, a place not only filled with books but also with humanity, sharing, creative inspiration, and a thirst for knowledge.

The competition is open to all Vietnamese citizens and international friends who have experienced Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, with no restrictions on age, occupation, or location. Submissions should be written in Vietnamese, range from 800 to 1,500 words, and must be original, unpublished, and not previously entered in other contests or activities.

The content should focus on themes such as memories, emotions, and personal stories connected to Ho Chi Minh City Book Street; the role and significance of the Book Street in cultural, educational, and tourism life; notable changes, milestones, and special events over the past ten years; as well as proposals, dreams, and new ideas for its future development.

Submissions are accepted from now until November 15, 2025. The results will be announced and awards presented in December 2025, as part of the 10th anniversary celebration activities. Entries should be sent via email to: 10namduongsachtphcm@gmail.com

Ho Chi Minh City Book Street also serves as an ideal destination for learning and recreation for students.

Alongside the writing competition, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street is collaborating with the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association to select photographic works for an exhibition themed “Ho Chi Minh City Book Street: A Decade of Cultural Impressions Through the Lens.” This presents an opportunity for readers from near and far to capture and share the most beautiful moments of the Book Street’s 10-year journey.

The submissions must vividly capture moments, scenes, people, and activities associated with Ho Chi Minh City Book Street over the past decade; reflect the cultural spirit and community values of the Book Street; and demonstrate artistic creativity with a unique yet accessible perspective.

Photo submissions will be accepted from now until November 15, 2025. The selection process for exhibition works will take place from November 17 to 24. The exhibition opening and the awarding of Certificates of Recognition issued by the Ho Chi Minh City Photography Association are scheduled for December 9 at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street. The exhibition is expected to run from December 9 to 21.

Each photographer may submit up to 10 images, in either color or black-and-white. A total of 50 outstanding works will be selected for the exhibition. Each selected photo will receive an honorarium of VND300,000 (US$11.4). Submission link: https://5wphoto.com/thi-anh/10namduongsach.

By Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh