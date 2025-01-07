World-renowned Korean pianist Yiruma to perform in Vietnam

World-renowned Korean pianist and composer Yiruma will travel to Vietnam to participate in pop star Ha Anh Tuan’s concert titled "Sketch a Roses”," which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8-9.

Ha Anh Tuan announces his project at a press conference in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The music performance will mark the first collaboration between Ha Anh Tuan and the world-famous pianist Yiruma.

In addition to performing his classic hits, Yiruma will also perform together with Ha Anh Tuan during the two nights.

Tuan will also share the stage with singers Lam Truong and Quang Hung MasterD, the Crystal Band, the Saigon Pops Orchestra, and the Saigon Choir under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

Ha Anh Tuan and World-renowned Korean pianist and composer Yiruma

Lam Truong

Quang Hung MasterD

By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh