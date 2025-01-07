Business

Self - introduction

World-renowned Korean pianist Yiruma to perform in Vietnam

SGGPO

World-renowned Korean pianist and composer Yiruma will travel to Vietnam to participate in pop star Ha Anh Tuan’s concert titled "Sketch a Roses”," which is scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 8-9.

dsc-6802-7010-8992.jpg.jpg
Ha Anh Tuan announces his project at a press conference in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The music performance will mark the first collaboration between Ha Anh Tuan and the world-famous pianist Yiruma.

In addition to performing his classic hits, Yiruma will also perform together with Ha Anh Tuan during the two nights.

Tuan will also share the stage with singers Lam Truong and Quang Hung MasterD, the Crystal Band, the Saigon Pops Orchestra, and the Saigon Choir under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

ewfewe-3554-7200.jpg.jpg
Ha Anh Tuan and World-renowned Korean pianist and composer Yiruma
dsc-7004-5447-1487.jpg (1).jpg
Ha Anh Tuan announces his project at a press conference in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
470051932-581841258027508-2737513591435071885-n-5109-7112.jpg
Lam Truong
quanghung.jpg
Quang Hung MasterD
Related News
By Tieu Tan—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

World-renowned Korean pianist Yiruma Ha Anh Tuan concert Sketch a Roses

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn