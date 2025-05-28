Ministry of Health promotes cooperation for lifelong immunization in Vietnam

The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health and Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Company Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of disease prevention.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation aims at implementing activities for strengthening the healthcare system and enhancing nationwide communication on disease prevention through vaccination during the 2025–2027 period.

According to the MoU, the two parties will collaborate on key tasks, as follows, reviewing, assessing and proposing policy solutions related to immunization activities and vaccine usage in Vietnam; developing professional guidelines and recommendations on vaccination practices; conducting communication and education campaigns to raise public awareness about the benefits of vaccines, especially next-generation vaccines for different age groups.

The Vietnam Administration of Disease Prevention under the Ministry of Health will play the leading role, oversee professional responsibility, provide strategic direction for communication content and official information to the media, and monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of implementation.

On the side of Sanofi, the company will provide financial support, facilitate connections with domestic and international specialists, and conduct the program in accordance with Vietnamese laws and the agreed-upon cooperation orients.

In addition, the signed Memorandum of Understanding serves as a foundation for implementing activities that support the review, assessment and policy proposals related to vaccination practices and vaccine usage in general, and immunization efforts in Vietnam in particular.

The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) in Vietnam has been implemented nationwide since 1985, achieved numerous notable accomplishments. The full immunization coverage rate for children under one year old has consistently remained above 95 percent. As a result of these efforts, Vietnam eliminated polio in 2000, and neonatal tetanus in 2005, and sharply reduced the number of cases and deaths from measles, whooping cough and diphtheria.

