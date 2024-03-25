Culture/art

Pop star Ha Anh Tuan to hold his concert in Singapore, Australia

Pop star Ha Anh Tuan just announced his largest-ever project themed “Ha Anh Tuan - Live Concert Sketch a Roses” which will begin with concerts in Singapore and Australia.

Ha Anh Tuan announces his project at a press conference in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

As scheduled, the concert tour directed by Nguyen Huu Vuong will take place at the Esplanade Theater on June 11-12 while the performance in Australia will be held at the Sydney Opera House on September 29.

The theme of the project is inspired by the play script titled “Tin o hoa hong” (Believe in Roses), one of the most famous plays written by late playwright Luu Quang Vu (1948 – 1988) in 1982. The play tells a story of faith in beauty and goodness which always exists with us despite the difficult circumstances, the singer said.

Tuan will be with the Crystal Band and the Saigon Pops Orchestra under the baton of conductor Tran Nhat Minh.

Ha Anh Tuan is one of the country’s leading pop stars and well-known for delivering awe-inspiring music. His signature ballads and R&B songs have been hits among Vietnamese youth for decades.

Tuan won the Promising Singer award and entered the top three at "Sao Mai Diem Hen" (Music Star Rendezvous) 2006, a music contest organized by Vietnam Television starting in 2004 and regarded as one of the biggest national music competitions.

He won two awards, including “Music Video Series” for his series of acoustic music concerts “See- Sing-Share” and “Program of the Year” for his concert “Nguoi dan ong va bong hoa tren nguc trai” (A man and a flower on the left side of his chest) at the 2019 Devotion Music Awards which honors V-pop artists and their achievements based on their performance.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

