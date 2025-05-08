Saigontourist Group fosters tourism between Vietnam and Kazakhstan

At the Vietnam - Kazakhstan Roundtable Conference

As part of this effort, Saigontourist Group participated in the Vietnam - Kazakhstan Roundtable Conference held on May 6, 2025 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Ministry of Finance of Vietnam in coordination with the Russian National Investment Fund, bringing together representatives of the leaders of the two countries' ministries and agencies, along with a large number of Vietnamese and Kazakh enterprises operating in the fields of tourism, minerals, oil and gas, renewable energy, circular economy, green development and digital transformation.

At the conference, Saigontourist Group Chairman Pham Huy Binh said that participating in the Vietnam - Kazakhstan Roundtable Conference and implementing tourism promotion activities in Kazakhstan is an important strategic step in Saigontourist Group's international market expansion plan.

Vietnam and Kazakhstan have great potential to develop bilateral tourism, from natural landscapes, cultural heritage to hospitality and political stability.

The establishment of direct flights between the two nations recently marks a significant advancement, facilitating closer ties and enhancing opportunities for more productive collaboration between the tourism and travel sectors of both countries.

Chairman Nguyen Huu Y Yen of the Board of Members of Saigontourist Travel Services Company indicated that four distinct tourism segments targeting the Kazakhstan market to Vietnam will flourish in the forthcoming period. The initial category encompasses premium coastal retreat excursions in Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Da Nang, coupled with immersion in Vietnamese cultural heritage and gastronomy, aligning with Kazakhstani travelers' extended winter vacation preferences. The subsequent category involves wellness treatments, therapeutic services, and medical tourism integrated with leisure opportunities, benefiting from Vietnam's cost-effective advantages and progressively enhanced service standards.

The third group of products that can attract Kazakhstani tourists is tours to experience history, culture - festivals - craft villages, exploiting the depth of Eastern culture and the typical hospitality of Vietnamese people in the thousand-year-old capital of Hanoi, Phu Tho - the ancestral land of the Vietnamese people, Nghe An - a land of talented people, heroic history of the Vietnamese people, homeland of the great leader President Ho Chi Minh, national liberation hero, world cultural celebrity. Especially, Hung Yen Province consistently offers fascinating discoveries, being the homeland of numerous distinguished individuals, Vietnamese national heroes who excelled in economics, politics, culture and society. This region still safeguards thousands of priceless artifacts and heritage sites, constituting an invaluable cultural and historical foundation for connecting tourism development in Vietnam with the global market.

Finally, MICE programs and incentive tour products for businesses are a fast-growing segment in Vietnam. Saigontourist Group has the strength to provide a diverse, high-class service package, reasonable prices, professional staff and is currently the leading organizer of MICE programs in Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam.

By Thuong Tran - Translated by Anh Quan