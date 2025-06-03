EVN signs US$54-million construction contract to expand Tri An Hydropower Plant

Vietnam Electricity has signed a construction contract worth VND1.4 trillion (nearly US$54 million) with a consortium of six contractors to expand Tri An Hydropower Plant, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

On the morning of June, Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the Power Project Management Board No. 3 (EVNPMB3) and the contractor consortium officially signed the main construction package contract for the Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion Project, located in the province of Dong Nai.

At the signing ceremony

The signing ceremony was hosted in the capital city of Hanoi. Among the attendees were General Director of Vietnam Electricity Nguyen Anh Tuan, representatives from the construction contractors of the winning consortium, including Lung Lo Construction Corporation, Song Da Corporation (SJG), SCI E&C Joint Stock Company, Construction Joint Stock Company No. 47, Truong Construction Corporation and Lilama10 Joint Stock Company along with representatives from the German Development Bank (KfW) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) which is the two financial institutions arranging capital for the project.

Tri An Hydropower Plant, located in Dong Nai Province, seen from above. (Photo: Industry and Trade Newspaper)

The Tri An Hydropower Plant Expansion Project is invested by the EVN and managed directly by the Power Project Management Board No. 3, approved by the Prime Minister as part of the National Power Development Plan for the period 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050.

The project has a total investment of VND3,965 billion (US$152 million), with an installed capacity of 200MW, consisting of two generating units of 100MW each.

The project’s funding is structured as follows 30 percent from the investor’s own capital and 70 percent from commercial loans arranged by the German Development Bank (KfW) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

This construction package includes the following components of intake canal, water intake gate, pressure pipeline, hydropower plant building, discharge canal, connection to the existing power grid and auxiliary structures for construction.

According to the plan, the turbine unit No. 1 is scheduled to begin power generation on September 30, 2027, while the turbine unit No. 2 and the entire project are expected to be completed by December 31, 2027.

Vietnam Electricity valued that this is one of the key projects to be implemented in 2025.

The preparation and implementation process has received close guidance from the Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance along with strong coordination from the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province and other relevant agencies.

The EVN has requested the Project Management Board No. 3 and the contractor consortium to ensure the construction progress, quality, safety and environmental protection, striving to complete the project on schedule.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong