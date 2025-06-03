Da Nang receives first international flight from Dubai

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, officially inaugurated its new route connecting Dubai and Da Nang, with a transit stop in Bangkok on June 2. The service will operate four times per week.

Passengers are welcomed at Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The inaugural flight, EK370, touched down at Da Nang International Airport at 7:50 p.m., carrying 333 passengers aboard a wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft. Upon arrival, passengers were welcomed with traditional Vietnamese music performances, accompanied by fresh flowers and commemorative gifts.

Da Nang is the third destination in Vietnam served by Emirates, following the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The round-trip flights to Da Nang will operate weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Passengers are welcomed with fresh flowers and commemorative gifts. (Photo: SGGP)

This new air route is expected not only to boost tourism but also to expand opportunities for trade, investment, and cultural and economic exchange. It serves as a strategic bridge, helping to promote the city on the global stage under the message, “Discover the Stories of Danang".

The introduction of four weekly direct flights between Dubai and Danang, beginning June 2, significantly enhances the city’s global connectivity, linking it to over 140 destinations across the airline’s international network. The service is expected to open up greater access to key markets with high potential, including the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Africa.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh