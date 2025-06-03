Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 opens

The Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA) hosted the Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 with the theme “Optimize - Breakthrough Growth with AI Agents”, showcasing AI technologies that help businesses optimize their operations and boost revenue growth.
The event took place on June 3 and June 4, featuring various activities such as exhibitions of AI-applied technology products and solutions, trade connection activities and seven thematic seminars focusing on AI applications in business management, marketing, e-commerce, logistics, AI human resources and more.
This is an annual event organized by VINASA to promote digital and technological transformation for the business community, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.
In addition to showcasing AI technologies, Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 also focuses on training AI skills to help individuals and businesses quickly adapt to the trend of using AI Agents.