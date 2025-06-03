Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 opens

Business

Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 was opened at Ky Hoa Queen Plaza, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of June 3.

The Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA) hosted the Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 with the theme “Optimize - Breakthrough Growth with AI Agents”, showcasing AI technologies that help businesses optimize their operations and boost revenue growth.

VINASA Chairman Nguyen Van Khoa delivers the opening speech at the Biztech Summit & Expo 2025.

The event took place on June 3 and June 4, featuring various activities such as exhibitions of AI-applied technology products and solutions, trade connection activities and seven thematic seminars focusing on AI applications in business management, marketing, e-commerce, logistics, AI human resources and more.

This is an annual event organized by VINASA to promote digital and technological transformation for the business community, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

Many AI-powered technologies are showcased at the Biztech Summit & Expo 2025.

In addition to showcasing AI technologies, Biztech Summit & Expo 2025 also focuses on training AI skills to help individuals and businesses quickly adapt to the trend of using AI Agents.

