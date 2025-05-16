Workshop participants discuss developing Drone/UAV ecosystem in education

The Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park (SHTP), the High-Tech Business Incubator (SHTP-IC) coordinated with HDFPV LLC to organize the workshop 'Developing the smart Drone/UAV ecosystem in education and training and industry'.

Deputy Head Le Quoc Cuong of the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park (SHTP)

Amid nationwide efforts to implement Resolution No. 57/NQ-CP, dated April 21, 2023, which outlines the Government's strategy for developing high-quality human resources by 2030 with a vision toward 2045, there is a strong emphasis on advancing high-tech workforce training. This includes fostering stronger linkages among educational institutions, enterprises, and regulatory bodies, while underscoring the critical role of science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation across all sectors.

In alignment with these priorities, the workshop seeks to establish a smart Drone/UAV training ecosystem tailored to practical needs. Its goals are to drive educational innovation, cultivate high-tech talent, and enhance interdisciplinary collaboration in research, training, and technology transfer.

In his opening speech, Deputy Head Le Quoc Cuong of the Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park emphasized that Drone/UAV is one of the technologies with immense potential in the domains of civil, defense, education and manufacturing. Incorporating an intelligent education system utilizing AI and LMS through HDFPV's Drone platform is a strategic initiative, unveiling an educational paradigm that bridges theory with application, enhancing digital proficiency for future generations of students.

During the conference, representatives from universities, military experts, technology companies, and secondary education institutions discussed the current state and potential for developing UAV/Drone training models in Vietnam.

The focus was on creating an educational program that aligns with the practical applications of UAV/Drone technology, spanning from secondary education to higher education, as well as the roles of schools and businesses in cultivating a highly skilled technical workforce.

This is a significant step towards developing a high-quality Drone/UAV workforce, aimed at establishing an effective education-technology-innovation ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region.

By Bui Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan