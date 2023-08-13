World Flower Council Summit to take place in Vietnam for first time

The 37th World Flower Council Summit is scheduled to take place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, from September 8 - 12, marking the first event to be held in Vietnam.

Themed “Vietnam-Blooming with timeless charm”, the event is expected to see more than 500 delegates who are famous designers, experts, flower arrangement artists, and scientists from more than 20 countries around the world.

An opening ceremony will be held at Da Lat University, with the function featuring performances by 12 international designers and a flower arrangement contest involving the participation of 40 local and foreign contestants.

A wide range of activities will be organized during the course of the five-day event, including a floral display, as well as a workshop on fruit, vegetable, and flower design.

In particular, flower fashion shows are expected to bring impressive performances to audiences.

The World Flower Council Summit organized by the World Flower Council (WFC) was first held back in 1995.

It aims to honor the values of flowers and the flower industry while maintaining the mission of spreading world peace and sharing both love and knowledge about flowers.