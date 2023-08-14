Women's SEA V.League 2023: Vietnam misses championship again

Once again, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team had the chance to clinch the championship at the tournament, yet they were unable to surpass the Thai opponents, resulting in a second-place finish overall.

On the evening of August 13, the concluding matches of the Women's SEA V.League 2023 took place in Chiangmai (Thailand), featuring the contests between Vietnam - Thailand and Indonesia - Philippines.

On this day, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team once again encountered the Thai women's volleyball team to decide the ultimate champion. Just like the final match that occurred during the initial rounds of Women’s SEA V.League 2023 held in Vinh Phuc Province, the stands in this Chiangmai (Thailand) were packed with enthusiastic spectators cheering for the players on the court.

Amidst the pressure of the Thai crowd, Head Coach Nguyen Trong Linh carefully selected the most solid lineup, comprising Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Pham Thi Quynh Anh, Doan Thi Xuan, Vo Thi Kim Thoa, Tran Thi Bich Thuy, Le Thi Thanh Lien, and Ly Thi Luyen. The Vietnamese players commenced the match composedly, countering the home team's powerful spikes.

Nevertheless, it was apparent that the Vietnamese players encountered both technical and crowd-related disadvantages. This became evident in the initial set, where the Vietnamese women's volleyball team conceded with a score of 15/25. In the subsequent two sets, fresh faces, like Dinh Thi Thuy, Le Thanh Thuy, Vi Thi Yen Nhi, Pham Thi Hien, Hoang Thi Thao, and Nguyen Thi Ninh Anh, were given a chance on the court to infuse change.

Despite this, Vietnamese players could only contend during specific intervals, while the Thai team sustained their passionate spirit and executed with greater effectiveness. As these two sets drew to a close, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team allowed their opponents to outperform them, resulting in respective scores of 23/25 and 22/25.

Closing the match, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team suffered a 0-3 defeat and settled for the second-place position in the overall standings. Once again, Coach Danai Sriwatcharamethakul's team emerged victorious in the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 tournament, securing an absolute championship.

Immediately after the final match, the organizers gave awards to the teams that displayed exceptional performances. Furthermore, individual accolades of the second round of the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 were presented.

Vi Thi Nhu Quynh and Ratri Wulandari (Indonesia) were named the best outside hitters, Alyssa Solomon (Philippines) received the title of best opposite hitter, Piyanut Pannoy was honored as the best libero, Jarasporn Bundasak (Thailand) and Doan Thi Xuan earned the title of best middle blockers, Arneta Putri Amelian (Thailand) stood out as the best setter, and Chatchu-on Moksri was awarded the title of the most versatile player.

Hence, the Women’s SEA V.League 2023 tournament has come to an end following two rounds of competition hosted in Vietnam and Thailand. The participating teams will head back to their respective home countries, gearing up for forthcoming international tournaments.

On August 14, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team will leave Thailand, returning to Vietnam and making their way to Lao Cai to make preparations for the upcoming international event, the VTV Cup 2023.