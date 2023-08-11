VTV Cup back and better than ever, said organizers

In its 17th edition, the tournament which is one of the events of the Asian Volleyball Confederation will be held from August 19-26 with the participation of seven teams.

The annual International Women's Volleyball Tournament, VTV Cup Ferroli, will be back after three years promising 24 thrilling matches in Lao Cai Province.

In its 17th edition, the tournament which is one of the events of the Asian Volleyball Confederation will be held from August 19-26.

It will see the participation of seven teams: national teams of Australia, Mongolia, Vietnam 1, Vietnam 2, Kansai University of Japan, Suwon Club of South Korea, and Choco Mucho Club of the Philippines.

"Back in action after the pandemic, the organizers have prepared well for the tournament to meet the demand of the national fans," said Do Thanh Hai, deputy head of the Organizing Board.

"Following the success of the previous competitions, we hope that this year's Cup will be competitive and strongly spread volleyball among the community."

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday, the Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV) General Secretary Le Tri Truong said that all foreign teams invited to the VTV Cup were strong and clubs came from developed volleyball hubs. Vietnam's two teams worked hard to prepare for the competition.

The Video Challenge Eyes will be applied for the first time to support referees to ensure the fairness and competitiveness of games.

Teams will compete in round robin format with Vietnam 1 playing Choco Mucho Club in the opening match on August 19.

The top two teams will advance to the final match while the third- and fourth-placed ones will vie for a bronze.

The champions will walk away with US$12,000, an increase of 20 percent compared to the past events.

If the winner is a Vietnamese side, Ferroli's Rapido brand, the main sponsor of the tournament, will deliver an additional bonus of VND400 million ($16,800) for the team.

The silver medalists will have $7,000. The bronze holders will enjoy $5,000.

The organizers also present bonuses to the fourth-place team, the team with the best fair-play spirit, and consolation prizes. An award of $300 each is available for the best individual players and Miss Volleyball.

Deputy head of the Organizing Board Giang Thi Dung, vice chairwoman of the Lao Cai People's Committee, said the province was ready to welcome athletes and its gymnasium was available to receive up to 3,000 supporters each match. The local authorities built a plan to serve volleyball lovers during the eight-day event.

She said tickets will be sold online from August 16, pricing at VND100,000 ($4.00) for the qualification stage and VND120,000 ($5.00) for the final.

"The international volleyball tournament is one of the highlighted activities to celebrate the 65th year that late President Ho Chi Minh visited Lao Cai and the 120th year of Sa Pa's tourism. It will be an opportunity for us to introduce our typical cultural aspects and beautiful sightseeing tours and scenic spots to local and foreign friends," said Dung.

"We have arranged tours to all seven teams. When in Lao Cai, they will climb up Mount Fansipan and discover the beautiful landscape of Y Ti, Bac Ha, and Sa Pa."

The tournament is jointly organized by Vietnam Television (VTV), the People's Committee of Lao Cai, the Vietnam Volleyball Federation, and the Usports Company.