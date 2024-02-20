Wildfire burns down 25 hectares of Hoang Lien National Park’s forestland

A wildfire burned down 25 hectares of forestland in Hoang Lien National Park in the Northern province of Lao Cai by February 20 afternoon.

A huge forest fire occurs in the Hoang Lien National Park.

Chairman of Sa Pa Town People's Committee (Lao Cai Province) To Ngoc Lien said that by February 20 morning, functional forces mobilized nearly 500 people to control the forest fire in the Hoang Lien National Park; however, a terrain with vertical cliffs interact with the thick layer of vegetation and change in wind direction caused difficulties for them to access to the fire scene as well as control the flames.

Local authorities mobilize ﻿hundreds of people to participate in fire fighting .﻿



The forest ranger agency of Lao Cai Province reported that the Hoang Lien National Park received information about the forest fire from the staff of Ranger Station No.4 on February 19.

Initially, the flame was found at a forestland of sub-zone 286 in Seo My Ty village, Ta Van commune, located around five kilometers far from Ranger Station No. 4. at 1:40 p.m. on February 19.

By 5 p.m. on the same day, the flames spread to sub-zones 286 and 292a and the area of Ta Van Commune.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong