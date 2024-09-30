Widespread thundery rains continue to hit Northern region

The capital city of Hanoi and various places in the Northern region experienced thundery rains and lightning on September 29, indicated the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Notably, the rainfall in Bac Giang District, Ha Giang Province was measured at 376.8 mm.



Meanwhile, a cold front is moving south.

The frequency of rain over the Northern region will tend to decrease sharply before the cold front arrives.

During the cold wave, the Northern and North-Central regions will enjoy cool weather with average temperatures between 16 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, from October 1, the frequency of rain over the Northern region and the province of Thanh Hoa will tend to decrease sharply before the cold front arrives.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong