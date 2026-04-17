Vietnam–France concert program to be held in HCMC

On April 19, at the Saigon Opera House, the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will present a special concert titled Debussy & Ravel Night, featuring works by two towering figures of French Impressionist music.

Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO)

The upcoming concert offers audiences a rich tapestry of musical colors, creating a distinctive artistic experience where tradition meets modernity and Vietnamese music resonates in dialogue with French classical heritage.

The program features a selection of timeless masterpieces, including Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major and Le Boléro, alongside Claude Debussy’s evocative symphonic sketch La Mer.

In addition, the concert presents Ai Chi Lang (Chi Lang Pass) by composer Tran Manh Hung, a work imbued with the Vietnamese spirit while incorporating structural elements of Western classical composition. These works stand as a symbolic bridge between cultures, reflecting a creative dialogue between Vietnam and France through music.

The concert will feature internationally acclaimed conductor Zahia Ziouani and Vietnamese pianist Luu Hong Quang, bringing together outstanding musical talents from France and Vietnam on one stage.

French conductor Zahia Ziouani, a prominent figure in the international classical music scene, has led orchestras at major global events, including the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Vietnamese pianist Luu Hong Quang, one of Vietnam’s leading young classical artists on the global stage, is a student of the renowned pianist Dang Thai Son and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at the New Zealand School of Music.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh