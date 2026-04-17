Ho Chi Minh City to host 2nd Short Film Festival

The opening ceremony of the second Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 5.

Award-winning filmmakers honored at the 1st Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival in 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

Implementing the plan of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Cinema Association has officially announced the call for entries for the 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City Short Film Festival is open to both professional and non-professional filmmakers, with no limit on the number of submissions. Eligible works must have been produced between November 2023 and March 31, 2026. The organizing committee will accept entries until May 4.

Submissions are categorized into three genres, including fiction films (maximum 20 minutes), documentaries (maximum 10 minutes), and animated films (maximum 7 minutes). All entries must be in Vietnamese, have not been previously submitted to other film festivals, and must comply with the provisions of the Law on Cinema and the Law on Press, as well as other relevant regulations.

In terms of thematic focus, the festival encourages works that vividly reflect social life, people, and the ongoing process of socio-economic and cultural development in Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in the context following its administrative consolidation with Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong provinces.

Submissions are expected to highlight positive values while critically addressing negative phenomena; portray the cause of national renewal, construction, and safeguarding of the country as well as the city; and honor exemplary movements and positive role models. In addition, topics such as the protection of national sovereignty over seas and islands, tourism development, and environmental protection are also strongly encouraged.

Regarding awards, the organizing committee will present one First Prize, one Second Prize, three Third Prizes, and three Consolation Prizes for works in each competition category.

In addition, individual accolades will be granted to members of the production teams, including awards for Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Music, as well as Best Actor/Actress and Best Supporting Actor/Actress, among others.

The awards ceremony and closing event are expected to be held on the evening of June 7 at the Phu Tho Circus and Multi-purpose Performance Theater on Lu Gia Street, Phu Tho Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Kim Khanh