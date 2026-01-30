Commands of Naval Regions 2, 4 extend Tet greetings to HCMC’s Party organization

On January 29, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, hosted a reception for delegations from the Commands of Naval Regions 2 and 4.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The naval delegations paid a visit to extend Lunar New Year greetings to the city’s Party organization on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2026.

At the meeting, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for the contributions of the Vietnam People’s Navy in general and of the Naval Region 2 and Naval Region 4 Commands in particular. He highlighted their close coordination and practical support for residents in southern coastal provinces and cities, including Ho Chi Minh City.

He hoped that officers and sailors of the units would continue to remain vigilant and steadfast in safeguarding the country’s maritime and island frontiers while effectively carrying out search and rescue operations and efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Minh Thong, extended his best wishes to all officers, soldiers, and their families for a joyful spring and expressed his confidence that they would achieve new successes in the year ahead and fulfill their assigned duties with distinction.

Representatives of the naval units brief Ho Chi Minh City leaders on their operational situation and the implementation of assigned missions. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives of the units present gifts and extend Lunar New Year greetings to Ho Chi Minh City leaders. (Photo: SGGP)

The leadership of Ho Chi Minh City presents gifts to the naval delegations during the visit. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh