Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit, extend Tet greetings to medical facilities

As the Tet festival is approaching, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Tet greetings to medical facilities in the city on January 29.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to Thong Nhat Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

During a visit to Thong Nhat Hospital, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc commended the hospital for its sustained efforts and notable achievements in recent years, particularly in improving professional standards and advancing data-driven hospital governance. He highlighted the hospital’s orientation toward becoming a highly specialized tertiary-care institution with a focus on geriatrics, in line with the challenges posed by Vietnam’s rapidly aging population.

He emphasized that Thong Nhat Hospital should continue to develop high-level specialized medical services, with greater attention to rehabilitation, physical therapy, and healthcare for the elderly. In addition, he called for stronger efforts in continuous training, scientific research, and international integration, as well as expanded social work and psychological counseling for patients, with the aim of building a comprehensive, multi-tiered healthcare model.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

During his visit to the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee called on the hospital to place greater emphasis on professional training, scientific research, the adoption of new medical technologies, and international integration to further improve the quality of specialized dental and maxillofacial care.

He stressed the need for the hospital to continue fulfilling its role as a leading national specialized institution, strengthen coordination with other healthcare facilities, and step up the training of medical personnel. He also encouraged the hospital to gradually deepen its participation in the city’s high-level, specialized healthcare network in the coming period.

On the occasion of the New Year, he extended his best wishes to the staff, doctors, and employees of Thong Nhat Hospital and the Central Odonto-Stomatology Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to female urban sanitary workers. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union organized the program “Spring of Compassion—A Caring Lunar New Year” to mark the Tet holiday, providing gifts to female urban sanitary workers facing difficult circumstances.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his gratitude and extended New Year wishes of good health and happiness to employees of urban environmental service companies and environmental cooperatives.

He affirmed that all labor, dedication, and contributions made by organizations and individuals to the development of the community and the city are duly valued and recognized.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union presented 500 Tet gifts to female urban sanitary workers in difficult circumstances who are employed by public service units and environmental cooperatives across the city, with each package valued at more than VND1.2 million (US$46.25).

Later that evening, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union held the “Embrace of Compassion” program, providing Lunar New Year gifts and savings accounts to support 41 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the event, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, presented gifts and savings books to the affected children. The total budget for the program amounted to nearly VND3 billion (US$115,000).

By Thanh An, Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh