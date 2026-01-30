Gathering marks 76th anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations in HCMC

A commemorative gathering marking the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and China (January 18, 1950–2026) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 29.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association, Nguyen Huu Hiep, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association, Nguyen Huu Hiep, underscored that relations between the two countries constitute a traditional friendship between neighboring nations, painstakingly nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman of the People's Republic of China Mao Zedong, along with successive generations of leaders of the two Communist Parties and States.

Over the past 76 years, amid numerous regional and global fluctuations, Vietnam–China relations have continued to be strengthened and expanded, evolving into a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership that has become increasingly deep, substantive, and effective.

Mr. Nguyen Huu Hiep said that in 2026, the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association will continue to develop its role as a bridge for people-to-people friendship between the two countries, stepping up exchanges in culture, education, and youth affairs, while working closely with the Chinese Consulate General, the Chinese Business Association, and relevant organizations to promote mutual understanding, trust, and goodwill between the two peoples.

Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Tang Li, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the gathering . (Photo: SGGP)

Also speaking at the gathering, Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Tang Li, highly appreciated the role played by HUFO and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–China Friendship Association in advancing people-to-people exchanges and local-level cooperation. He affirmed that, under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two Parties and countries, China–Vietnam relations are entering a new phase aimed at building a “community with a shared future of strategic significance.”

He expressed confidence that in 2026, people-to-people diplomacy activities in Ho Chi Minh City would continue to achieve positive outcomes, contributing to further nurturing and developing the traditional friendship between the Vietnamese and Chinese peoples.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh