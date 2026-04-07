Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant officially enters full commercial operation

The US$2.2 billion Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant has reached full capacity following the successful launch of its second unit, marking a major milestone for one of Vietnam’s most advanced national energy projects.

Hoang Trong Binh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vung Ang II Thermal Power Company Limited (VAPCO), said that following a successful testing phase meeting all technical requirements and demonstrating stable operations, Unit 2 of the Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant officially began commercial operations at midnight on April 7.

The Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant project in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province

This marks a significant milestone and a major step forward in the development of one of Vietnam’s most advanced thermal power projects.

Construction of the Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant began in late 2021, with a total investment of approximately $2.2 billion. The plant consists of two units with a combined designed capacity of 1,330 MW, with each unit generating 665 MW.

The project is a key development within Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh Province and is among the country’s major national energy projects. It is being implemented under the BOT model, Build Operate Transfer, with Vung Ang II Thermal Power Company as the investor.

Earlier, on July 22, 2025, Unit 1 of the plant was also officially put into commercial operation.

The project utilizes Ultra Supercritical boiler technology, which enhances power generation efficiency, reduces fuel consumption, and lowers greenhouse gas emissions. This is currently one of the most advanced coal fired power technologies, widely adopted by developed countries in efforts to transition toward cleaner energy.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to create hundreds of high skilled technical jobs and generate additional demand for supporting services, while providing a stable source of revenue for the local budget.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan