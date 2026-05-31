Vietnam, Philippines seek new momentum in strategic partnership

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse, will pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1.

At the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and the First Lady, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse, will pay a state visit to the Philippines from May 31 to June 1. The visit comes at a historic moment as the two countries prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, underscoring their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and exploring new areas of partnership.

Shared interests drive stronger ties

Vietnam and the Philippines officially established diplomatic relations on July 12, 1976. Since elevating ties to a Strategic Partnership in 2015, bilateral cooperation has entered a period of robust, substantive and comprehensive development across a wide range of sectors.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong highlighted the longstanding friendship between the two nations, noting that they share strategic interests in maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. In recent years, Vietnam–Philippines relations have continued to advance positively, marked by growing political trust, expanding economic cooperation and closer coordination on regional and international issues.

Economic cooperation has emerged as one of the most significant achievements in the bilateral relationship. Two-way trade was estimated at US$7.8 billion in 2025, with Vietnam maintaining a trade surplus and exports exceeding US$5.4 billion.

Farmers in the Mekong Delta harvest rice for export. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vinh)

The Philippines remains one of Vietnam’s largest rice importers, contributing significantly to the island nation’s food security while providing a stable export market for Vietnamese agricultural products.

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the upward trend continued into 2026, with bilateral trade reaching US$1.3 billion in the first two months of the year.

Maritime and ocean cooperation has also become a highlight of the relationship. The two countries have established a Joint Working Group on Maritime and Ocean Concerns and continue to coordinate closely based on respect for international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

People-to-people exchanges and tourism have further strengthened bilateral ties. In 2025, more than 482,000 Filipino visitors traveled to Vietnam, representing an increase of 81.3 percent compared to the previous year. With approximately 6,700 flights operated between the two countries during the year, enhanced air connectivity and cultural exchanges have helped build a solid social foundation for bilateral relations.

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III expressed confidence in the strong foundations of the relationship, citing substantial opportunities for expanding cooperation in areas such as trade, education, defense, the blue economy and ASEAN-related initiatives. The ambassador described the current period as a historic opportunity for the two nations to elevate their partnership, adding that both sides are ready to embark on a new phase of development following President To Lam’s landmark visit.

Vast opportunities for deeper cooperation

Party General Secretary and President To Lam’s state visit carries special significance as it marks the first-ever visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The visit takes place as the Philippines continues its economic recovery efforts and prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026. Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong said the trip reflects Vietnam’s high regard for its friendship and cooperation with the Philippines, as well as its commitment to ASEAN and Southeast Asia.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for senior leaders of both countries to engage in extensive discussions on major strategic directions aimed at making the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership stronger, more practical and more effective in the years ahead.

A rice packaging line operates at Trung An High-Tech Agriculture Joint Stock Company in Thuan Hung Ward, Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Quan)

Despite the positive political relationship and the strong potential of both economies, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong noted that economic cooperation still has considerable room for expansion. As such, the visit is expected to create new opportunities and further establish economic cooperation as a key pillar of bilateral relations.

Emerging areas of mutual interest include logistics, high-tech agriculture, the digital economy, renewable energy and the maritime economy.

In an era marked by energy uncertainty and supply chain vulnerabilities, enhanced collaboration between Vietnam and the Philippines could provide significant economic and strategic advantages while reinforcing regional resilience and sustainable growth.

By Minh Duy and Phuong Anh – Translated by Huyen Huong