Petrol price stabilization fund remains at nearly VND196 billion

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of March 31, 2026, the balance of the Petrol Price Stabilization Fund stood at approximately VND195.9 billion (US$7.44 million).

People refuel E10 gasoline at a petrol station on Le Trong Tan Street in Duong Noi Ward, Hanoi. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 2, the Ministry of Industry and Trade released data on the establishment and use of the Petrol Price Stabilization Fund by major petroleum trading enterprises in the first quarter of 2026.

The Ministry reported that the balance of the Petrol Price Stabilization Fund held by these enterprises as of January 1, 2026, was more than VND5,611.7 billion (US$213.4 million). In the first quarter of 2026, total expenditures from the fund amounted to more than VND5,418.5 billion (US$206 million). Interest earned on positive fund balances during the period amounted to over VND2.72 billion (US$103,336). By the end of March 31, 2026, the remaining fund balance stood at VND195.9 billion.

Among major petroleum trading enterprises, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) recorded the largest Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund balance, reaching over VND1,073.8 billion (US$40.8 million) at the end of the first quarter of 2026. It was followed by Dong Thap Petroleum Trading Joint Stock Company (PETIMEX) with approximately VND296.7 billion (US$11.3 million), Ho Chi Minh City Petroleum Single-Member Limited Liability Company (SAIGON PETRO CO. LTD.) with around VND269.9 billion (US$10.24 million), and Thanh Le Corporation (Thanh Le General Import Export Trading Company) with about VND229 billion (US$8.7 million).

On the other hand, several enterprises reported negative fund balances. PetroVietnam Oil Corporation (PVOIL) recorded a deficit of more than VND1,437.7 billion (US$54.6 million) at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Long Hung Trading and Services Company Limited reported a negative balance of approximately VND155.5 billion (US$5.9 million), while Anh Phat Petro Joint Stock Company recorded a deficit of around VND 134.2 billion (US$5.1 million).

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh