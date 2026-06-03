Many imported products to undergo food safety inspections from July 17

On June 2, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) announced that a wide range of imported products under its management will be subject to state food safety inspections starting July 17.

Vietnam International Container Terminal (VICT), Tan Thuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/Quang Phuc)

According to Circular No. 28/2026/TT-BCT, signed by Deputy Minister Truong Thanh Hoai on June 1, product groups subject to state food safety inspections are identified based on a list accompanied by Harmonized System (HS) codes.

The inspection list includes beverages, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, beer, food-grade alcohol, processed milk products, vegetable oils, flour and starch products, cakes, jams and confectionery, processed fruits and vegetables, as well as several other food categories.

The circular will take effect on July 17, 2026, replacing Circular No. 11/2022/TT-BCT dated April 6, 2022.

For applications for state food safety inspection submitted before the circular takes effect, processing will continue under the regulations in force at the time of submission, unless organizations or individuals voluntarily choose to apply the new regulations.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Dung Trang