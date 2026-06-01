Agro-forestry-fishery exports reach US$30.69 billion in five months

Vietnam’s exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reached US$30.69 billion in the first five months of the year, representing a 9.2 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The sector recorded a trade surplus of US$8.41 billion during the period, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced at a press conference on June 1.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, exports continued to grow thanks to market diversification, strengthened trade promotion activities, and effective utilization of free trade agreements. China remained the largest export market for Vietnam’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, recording strong growth.

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep, the positive export performance provides a solid foundation for the sector to strive for its growth target of 3.7 percent and work toward achieving 4 percent growth in 2026.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dang Ngoc Diep, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding land management, Deputy Minister Dang Ngoc Diep said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to reform and improve institutions and policies and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of land management and use, with a view to proposing amendments to existing land regulations that remain inadequate.

The revision of the Land Law is aimed at removing institutional bottlenecks, addressing overlaps and inconsistencies in the legal framework, and further promoting decentralization and delegation of authority. Following the National Assembly’s adoption of Resolution No. 29 on resolving land-related obstacles, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment submitted a proposal to the Government, which subsequently issued Resolution No. 147 to address long-delayed projects and land-related issues nationwide.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh