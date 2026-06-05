Construction of Vinh Long waste-to-energy plant worth VND1.92 trillion started

A groundbreaking ceremony for the waste-to-energy plant project, with a total investment of nearly VND1.92 trillion (US$73 million), was held in Phu Tan Ward, Vinh Long Province, on June 5.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the project. (Photo: SGGP)

The project is invested in by Ben Tre Waste Treatment Joint Stock Company, a subsidiary of the AMACCAO Group. The plant will be built on an area of approximately 4.2 hectares, with a capacity to process 650 tons of municipal solid waste per day and generate 13MW of electricity.

According to the investor, the project will employ Martin grate incineration technology from Germany. This is considered one of the most advanced technologies currently available, ensuring that emissions and dust levels meet European standards. The wastewater treatment system is designed for full recycling and reuse within the plant, with no wastewater discharged into the environment.

Before the project’s implementation, the investor removed approximately 100,000 tons of accumulated waste from the construction site.

A representative of the AMACCAO Group said the company would mobilize resources and apply digital technologies and artificial intelligence in project management and operations to accelerate construction progress. The project is expected to be completed 6–8 months ahead of the original schedule.

Vice Chairman of the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Quynh Thien, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Vinh Long Provincial People's Committee, Nguyen Quynh Thien, said that once completed and put into operation, the plant would help provide a long-term solution to municipal solid waste treatment, reduce pressure on landfill capacity, minimize environmental pollution risks, and contribute to the province’s goal of green and sustainable development.

He called on relevant agencies and stakeholders to continue working closely with the investor to ensure the project is implemented on schedule and brought into operation as soon as possible, thereby enhancing its contribution to local socio-economic development and environmental protection.

By Tin Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh