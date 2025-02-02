Vung Ang Port receives first shipment of 2025

Laos - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company held a ceremony to receive the first container ship of the year at Vung Ang Port in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ky Loi Commune, Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province on February 1.

ALBANY PIONEER ship docks at Vung Ang Port.

ALBANY PIONEER, registered in Japan, with a tonnage of nearly 54,000 tons was the first ship to dock at Vung Ang Port in early 2025. It received and loaded approximately 50,000 tons of wood chips for export to Japan.

A corner of Vung Ang Port in Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ky Loi Commune, Ky Anh Town, Ha Tinh Province in the early 2025

According to Mr. Pham Quoc Luong, Deputy Director of Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company, after this shipment, it is expected that the cargo volume through the port will exceed one million tons in the first quarter of 2025.

Leaders of Ha Tinh Minerals and Trading Corporation and Lao - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company extend New Year greetings to workers of the company and agencies operating at Vung Ang Port.

Leaders of Ha Tinh Minerals and Trading Corporation and Lao - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company present flowers to congratulate the ship's captain and extend Tet greetings to workers at Vung Ang Port.

Additionally, Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company will strive to complete the final stages to put Wharf No. 3 into commercial operation by the end of the first quarter or in the beginning of the second quarter this year.

In 2025, the company sets a goal of achieving a cargo volume of 5.5 million tons and revenue of over VND200 billion (nearly US$8 million).

Despite facing difficulties and challenges in 2024, the company achieved a cargo volume of over 5 million tons, exceeding the planned target by 10-15 percent, with revenue surpassing VND200 billion (nearly US$8 million).

Immediately after the wood chips carrier docked at the port, leaders of Ha Tinh Minerals and Trading Corporation and Lao - Viet International Port Joint Stock Company presented flowers to congratulate the ship's captain and crew members.

They also encouraged and extended New Year greetings to workers of the company and agencies operating at Vung Ang Port.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Huyen Huong