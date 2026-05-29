Central, Central Highlands firms pursue dual transformation for growth leap

Business leaders urged enterprises in Central Vietnam and the Central Highlands to accelerate green and digital transformation amid growing global economic uncertainty.

The conference attracts a large number of businesses from across the region.

Business leaders and policymakers at the 2026 Business Conference in Da Nang on May 29 called on enterprises in Central Vietnam and the Central Highlands to accelerate green and digital transformation to remain competitive amid mounting global economic volatility.

Held under the theme “Central Highlands and Central Vietnam Enterprises Amid Global Economic Fluctuations and the Green Transition Trend,” the conference was jointly organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Central and Central Highlands Branch and WWF Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Tien Quang, Director of VCCI Central and Central Highlands, said businesses are operating in an entirely different environment as geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures have become the “new normal.”

Although confidence in economic recovery has gradually improved, a survey conducted in the first half of 2026 showed that the rebound remains fragile. Up to 62.8 percent of businesses expecting revenue growth still chose to maintain their current scale due to concerns over rising input costs and limited access to resources.

“Green transformation is no longer a story of the future but an immediate requirement and a passport for enterprises to participate in the global market,” Mr. Nguyen Tien Quang said. “Businesses that move slowly will lose their competitive edge, while pioneers will unlock major breakthrough opportunities," he added.

Against the backdrop of continued global uncertainty, Dr. Can Van Luc, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said Vietnam must undertake sweeping reforms to achieve its ambitious GDP growth target of at least 10 percent for the 2026–2030 period.

Dr. Can Van Luc shares recommendations for businesses navigating the new economic landscape.

According to Dr. Can Van Luc, the country needs to shift its growth model from quantity-driven expansion toward quality and sustainability, while increasing the contribution of total factor productivity through five key pillars: science and technology, innovation, education and training, market efficiency, infrastructure, and institutional reform.

He stressed that in the new era, businesses must proactively pursue a “dual transformation” strategy that integrates green transition with digitalization, while diversifying markets, partners, and supply chains to enhance resilience and self-reliance.

Dr. Can Van Luc also emphasized the importance of quickly adapting to new legislation, including the Law on Artificial Intelligence and the Law on Digital Technology Industry. At the same time, businesses should cultivate leadership capacity to navigate challenges better and seize opportunities in global value chains.

Mr. Ho Quang Buu, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, said the Central and Central Highlands region faces an urgent need to improve adaptability in response to global economic shifts.

He said Da Nang is committed to playing a leading role by advancing comprehensive solutions in clean energy, the circular economy, and green logistics. Supporting businesses in technological innovation and green transformation, he added, is not only a priority for the city but also key to enhancing the overall competitiveness of the regional business community.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thuy Doan