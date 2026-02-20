Vung Ang Port welcomes first cargo ships of Lunar New Year 2026

This afternoon, Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company held a ceremony at Vung Ang Port in Ha Tinh Province to welcome the year’s first vessel, the Singaporean-flagged Fujian Express.

This afternoon, Pham Quoc Luong, Deputy Director of Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company, announced that the company had organized a ceremony at Vung Ang Port, located in the Vung Ang Economic Zone of Ha Tinh Province, to welcome the first vessel and cargo of the Year of the Horse 2026.

The leaders of Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company extend New Year greetings to the ship's crew and the functional forces on duty at Vung Ang Port.

The vessel, Fujian Express of Singaporean registry, with a tonnage of 55,000 tons, docked to load more than 45,000 tons of wood chips for export to China, marking the official start of the port’s operations in 2026.

Following the ship’s arrival, company leaders boarded the vessel to present flowers and extend New Year greetings to the crew, while also offering lucky money to both the sailors and the port staff carrying out their duties at Vung Ang.

On the day the first cargo ship docked at Vung Ang Port, Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company quickly mobilized personnel and equipment to carry out procedures for loading and unloading goods, ensuring safety, urgency, and efficiency.

A view of Vung Ang Port in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh Province.

Along with the welcoming ceremony for the first ship to dock, the company also deployed personnel and equipment to load the first shipment of 17,000 tons of potassium onto the Bao Qiao 77 ship (Panama flag), with a tonnage of over 17,000 tons, for export to the Chinese market.

According to the plan, in 2026, Lao-Viet International Port Joint Stock Company aims to achieve a cargo throughput of over 5.5 million tons.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Anh Quan