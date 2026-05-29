Business

Durian prices rebound after sharp decline in Mekong Delta

SGGP

Durian prices in Vinh Long and several other provinces across the Mekong Delta have begun to rebound after a prolonged slump, climbing by an average of VND10,000 to VND15,000 (US$0.40 – US$0.60) per kilogram compared to last week.

sau-rieng-4-4032-3605.jpg
Durian prices in the Mekong Delta rise again. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent days, market activity has intensified across key durian-growing hubs, including Dong Thap and Vinh Long. Traders are ramping up purchases following a period of stagnation, signaling a renewed momentum in the region's agricultural trade.

According to market reports, premium-grade Ri6 durians are currently being purchased by traders at VND45,000 to VND60,000 (US$1.77 –US$2.36) per kilogram, marking an increase of roughly VND10,000 to VND15,000 from the previous week. Meanwhile, Monthong (Dona) varieties are fluctuating between VND70,000 and VND85,000 (US$2.75 – US$3.34) per kilogram, depending on quality and location.

In Vinh Thanh Commune, Vinh Long Province, Nguyen Van Mach, a long-time durian farmer, noted that while the recent price recovery has alleviated some financial pressure on local growers, current market rates remain relatively low compared to initial capital investments.

“The price rebound is a welcoming sign for farmers, but the actual profit margins are still quite slim,” Mach said, adding that growers are hoping for greater market stability to confidently invest in their orchards.

Chairman of the Dong Thap Durian Association, Vo Tan Loi, attributed the price recovery primarily to positive signals from export markets, driven largely by surging procurement for shipments to China.

Furthermore, many enterprises have proactively formed structured alliances with local raw material areas, tightening production protocols, ensuring traceability, and strengthening quality control to meet stringent market demands. According to Mr. Loi, while the price uptick remains modest, it offers a welcome relief following a protracted period of steep declines. However, he cautioned that farmers must continue to prioritize standardized cultivation practices, ensuring both fruit quality and planting area codes to secure long-term export stability.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Mekong Delta Durian prices durian-growing hubs

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn