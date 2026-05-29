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SSIT Port expands connectivity with international maritime hubs

SGGPO

SSIT Port has received the first vessel of the ZXB service operated by ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, further strengthening global shipping connections at the Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port hub.

The first vessel to arrive at SSIT (Saigon International Container Terminal Joint Venture Company) under the ZXB service was the Singapore-flagged container ship ZIM MOUNT RAINIER, measuring 366 meters in length with a carrying capacity of 15,124 TEUs. The vessel belongs to a class of ultra-large container ships currently operating on major international shipping routes.

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The ZIM MOUNT RAINIER docks at SSIT Port.

According to SSIT representatives, the ZXB service directly connects the ports of Singapore, Cai Mep, Hai Phong, Yantian, Xiamen, Kingston, Charleston, Savannah, New York and Boston.

The service is expected to strengthen cargo connectivity between Vietnam and major logistics and commercial hubs across Asia and the U.S. East Coast.

Being chosen for the ZXB service further reinforces SSIT’s operational strengths and its position as a key deep-water port capable of receiving mega container vessels.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port hub SSIT ZXB service Singapore-flagged container ship ZIM MOUNT RAINIER SSIT Port

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