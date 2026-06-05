HCMC to recycle construction waste

At a SACA seminar on June 5, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong highlighted construction waste recycling as a key driver of the city's sustainable development.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong described construction waste recycling as strategically important to the city's sustainable development at a seminar on implementing the city's construction waste recycling plan for the 2026-2030 period, with a vision toward 2045, held by the Saigon Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA) on June 5.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong delivers remarks at the seminar.

According to Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, HCMC generates around 15,000 tons of solid waste each day, including a considerable amount of construction debris. At the same time, the city faces growing shortages of conventional building materials, making the recycling and reuse of construction waste an essential solution for reducing resource extraction and ensuring a stable supply of materials for urban development.

He called for the plan to prioritize developing a well-planned network of waste treatment facilities integrated with construction material recycling plants, while introducing supportive policies and financial incentives for the collection, transportation, processing, and use of recycled construction materials.

Experts deliver presentations at the seminar.

Speaking at the event, SACA Chairman Dinh Hong Ky said HCMC generates a substantial volume of construction waste every day. While traditionally viewed as an environmental burden, he argued that under a circular economy approach, it should be recognized as a valuable and largely untapped resource.

SACA Chairman Dinh Hong Ky speaks at the seminar.

Mr. Pham Minh Man, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Construction, noted that the city's rapid urbanization, coupled with extensive construction, renovation, and demolition activities, has led to a surge in construction and demolition waste. Although this poses challenges for urban management and environmental protection, it also represents a significant source of secondary raw materials if effectively collected and recycled.

Mr. Pham Minh Man presents the proposed construction waste recycling plan.

He stressed that the proposed plan should prioritize developing recycling facilities and establishing a comprehensive construction waste management ecosystem based on circular economy principles.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Thuy Doan