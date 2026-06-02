First day of E10 gasoline rollout, stores comply, supply remains stable

On the first day of mass-marketing E10 gasoline, sales operations proceeded normally with a stable supply, showing no signs of market disruption or confusion.

Motorists wait for their turn to refuel E10 fuel at An Khuong station in Tan Hung Ward. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

A customer named H. reported that when she refilled her vehicle at a station in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, staff provided detailed instructions, warning her to prevent water from dripping into the fuel tank. Attendants also provided direct consultations regarding the compatibility of E10 petrol with older vehicle models. Local petroleum businesses affirmed that supplies were fully prepared to meet the demands of citizens and transport enterprises.

In Ho Chi Minh City, stations along major roads such as Do Muoi, Le Duc Anh, Le Kha Phieu (formerly National Highway 1A), Phan Van Tri, and Dien Bien Phu experienced stable customer traffic. Wholesale enterprises reported they had completed tank cleaning, pump adjustments, and signage updates ahead of the official launch date.

In Hanoi, stations on Le Trong Tan, Dai Mo, Le Van Luong, and Thai Thinh streets saw large crowds of customers, but no traffic congestion occurred. Business operations continued seamlessly. Many stations converted all pumps to E10 petrol, completely replacing RON95, while some locations maintained E5RON92 sales. Price boards were updated uniformly to reflect the new fuel type.

Responsible agencies are stepping up quality inspections

Local authorities are currently stepping up communication efforts to help consumers use biofuel effectively, while implementing specific quality inspection and monitoring measures to protect consumer rights.

Kieu Dinh Canh, Deputy Director of the Authority for Market Surveillance in Hanoi, stated that functional forces intensified inspections on the first day of implementation but detected no violations related to E10 petrol trading.

Meanwhile, Director Tran Quoc Tuan of the Department of Industry and Trade of Vinh Long Province said that stores are permitted to sell out their remaining inventory before fully switching to E10. However, this process must be tightly managed to prevent the illegal import of mineral gasoline or the exploitation of the transition period for illicit profits.

In Da Nang, Huynh Xuan Son, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade, informed that local market management forces will increase inspections and strictly penalize cases of delayed conversion, hoarding, or unclear listing of prices and fuel types.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development stated that the Ministry of Industry and Trade continues to require wholesale traders, distributors, and retail enterprises to prepare adequate supplies, blending systems, storage tanks, and supply plans to meet consumer demand during the nationwide transition to E10 biofuel.

On numerous websites and e-commerce platforms, a wide array of fuel additive products is being promoted with claims such as "extending engine life," "protecting the fuel system," "specifically for biofuels," and "counteracting the harmful effects of ethanol." These products are being sold extensively. Many of them are advertised as having the ability to prevent corrosion, resist rust, stabilize fuel, clean fuel injectors, eliminate water from gasoline, and ensure smoother engine operation. The price range is quite varied, from approximately VND300,000 to nearly VND1 million per bottle, depending on the volume and brand. Notably, many advertisements assert that these additives help prevent issues such as fuel separation, corrosion of metal components, fuel system deposits, or difficulties in starting vehicles when using ethanol-blended gasoline. However, this information is primarily self-reported by the sellers and does not serve as a definitive basis to confirm effectiveness under all actual operating conditions.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan