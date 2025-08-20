Hai Phong – Vung Ang container transport route put into exploitation

The first vessel Macstar Hai Phong departing from Hai Phong docked at Vung Ang Port in Ha Tinh Province to handle container cargo for enterprises in Vung Ang Economic Zone.

Director of Lao–Vietnam International Port Joint Stock Company, located at Vung Ang Economic Zone, Ha Tinh Province, Nguyen Anh Tuan this morning announced the official operation of the Hai Phong – Vung Ang container transport route as of August 20. It is expected to run one trip per week.

The new route will enhance connectivity for import–export cargo between both existing and upcoming industrial zones in Ha Tinh Province with Hai Phong International Transshipment Port, offering competitive costs, greater transport capacity, and reduced emissions.

The container transport route will facilitate business operations in Vung Ang Economic Zone in particular, and in Ha Tinh Province in general, by enabling smoother cargo flows to Hai Phong International Transshipment Port for further global shipping.

Besides, the route shall also reduce pressure on road infrastructure, strengthen the investment attractiveness index of Vung Ang Economic Zone, create more jobs and income for workers, and support the province’s orientation toward developing logistics services and seaports.

The launch of the Hai Phong – Vung Ang container handling service would not only open a new direction for maritime transport in the region, but also affirm the growing role of Vung Ang Port in the international supply chain.

The event is expected to provide new momentum for attracting investment and expanding Ha Tinh Province’s logistics services.

﻿Containers are gathered at Vung Ang Port.

Containers are unloaded.

Lao–Vietnam International Port JSC carries out container loading and unloading.



Container cargo is unloaded from Macstar Hai Phong.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Huyen Huong