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Petrol, diesel prices fall in June 4 adjustment

The price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at VND21,784 (US$0.83) per litre, down VND1,474 from the previous maximum price while that of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than VND26,866 per litre, a decrease of VND785.

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Customers refuel with E10 biofuel at a Petrolimex service station in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam’s petrol and oil prices were reduced from 3 pm on June 4 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 biofuel is capped at VND21,784 (US$0.83) per liter, down VND1,474 from the previous maximum price. That of 0.05S diesel is set at no more than VND26,866 per liter, a decrease of VND785. Meanwhile, 180CST 3.5S mazut is priced at the maximum of VND19,645 per kilogram, down VND797.

At Petrolimex stations, E10 RON95-III is being sold at VND22,330 per liter and E10 RON95-V at VND23,230 per liter.

In the latest price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for several fuel categories at the following rates: VND500 per liter for biofuel, VND300 per liter for diesel, and VND300 per kilograms for mazut.

The MoIT will coordinate with relevant agencies to inspect and monitor traders’ fulfilment of their responsibility for ensuring adequate fuel supplies for the domestic market and will strictly handle any violations, if detected.

As of June 4, Vietnam’s petrol and oil prices remained lower than those in neighboring countries, according to the ministry.

vietnamplus

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petrol and oil prices Minisy of Industry and Trade price stabilisation fund petrol prices

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