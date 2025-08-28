National

Vung Ang–Bung Expressway open to traffic

The Vung Ang–Bung Expressway, which runs through Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces, was officially open to traffic on August 28.

On the morning of August 28, the Project Management Board 6 under the Ministry of Construction said that the entire route has been operational from 8 a.m.

Prior to the opening, contractors and supervising consultants conducted a review of the entire route, removed barriers and ensured traffic safety.

z6905040231768-5e712155df9dd9056610a9a431c29dd5-2225-3070.jpg
Vung Ang–Bung Expressway officially opens to traffic.

The State Inspection Council for Construction Acceptance inspected and assessed the project, concluding that all major components meet technical standards and are ready for operation.

The Vung Ang–Bung segment is a sub-project of the Eastern North–South Expressway project for the 2021–2025 period.

The section stretches approximately 55.34 kilometers across Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces. Construction began in January 2023, with a total investment of VND12,548 billion (about US$476 million).

dji-0723-8209-4540.jpg
dji-0666-8321-3700.jpg
Opening of Vung Ang–Bung Expressway brings travel convenience for residents.
dji-0002-8649-7989.jpg

The route starts at Km 658+200 in Ky Hoa Commune, Ha Tinh Province, connecting with the Ham Nghi–Vung Ang section, and ends at Km 624+228.79 in Bo Trach Commune, Quang Tri Province, linking to the Bung–Van Ninh section.

Two interchanges have been built along the route of Tien Chau–Van Hoa (Km 597+900) and National Highway 12A (Km 605+500).

4i7a2898-5464-1522.jpg
Deo But Tunnel on the Vung Ang–Bung Expressway

The inauguration of the Vung Ang–Bung Expressway will provide a seamless link from Hanoi to Quang Tri, shortening travel times and alleviating traffic congestion on National Highway 1A in Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces. The route is also expected to drive economic growth and boost trade and commerce across Vietnam’s North-Central region.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

