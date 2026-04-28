Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to Heroic Vietnamese Mother, fallen heroes

A delegation of HCMC’s leaders and officials offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum-HCMC branch on April 28.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Tran Luu Quang offers incense to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, visited and offered flowers and incense in tribute to Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang, as well as Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes.

The visit took place on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1, 1886–2026), and President Ho Chi Minh's 136th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890–2026).

Accompanying the delegation were members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, including Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and Head of the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong; Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Truong Thi Bich Hanh; and Lieutenant General Mai Hoang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security.

The city’s leaders pay tribute to late President Ton Duc Thang. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegates expressed deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, his glorious revolutionary life and career, and his great contributions to the struggle for national liberation and independence.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism and revolutionary heroism; solidarity; fighting spirit; revolutionary morality of diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality; and a spirit of pure international solidarity.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang and the delegation offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

At the Ton Duc Thang Museum, the delegation offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ton Duc Thang, a distinguished leader of the working class who devoted his entire life to serving the revolutionary cause and the people.

President Ton Duc Thang left behind an invaluable legacy of revolutionary ideology, moral integrity, and exemplary conduct. He stands as a symbol of great national unity—among compatriots, comrades, and international friends alike. From his early life as a worker through years of imprisonment to his tenure in key positions within the Party and the State, he consistently dedicated his utmost care and affection to the people.

The delegation then proceeded to offer flowers and observe a moment of silence in commemoration of the great contributions of Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street, Saigon Ward.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang and the delegation offer flowers and incense at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery in Long Binh Ward, the delegation solemnly offered incense to express profound gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

The leaders offered incense and flowers and observed a minute of silence to commemorate Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, heroes, and fallen soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang offers incense at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation then visited, offered incense, and laid a wreath in commemoration at the Ho Chi Minh City Cemetery in Linh Xuan Ward.

At the site, the delegation observed a moment of silence and offered incense in solemn remembrance, expressing profound gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, fallen heroes; leaders of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front; veteran revolutionaries; as well as generals and officers of the armed forces who devoted their entire lives to the cause of national liberation and made significant contributions to national construction and defense.

Following the ceremony, delegates visited individual graves to light incense in tribute to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, leaders of the Party, State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front; veteran revolutionaries; and members of the armed forces, paying their respects and honoring their enduring legacy.

The delegation offers flowers and incense at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang and delegates light incense in tribute to fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang and the delegation offer incense and lay a wreath at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery in Linh Xuan. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh