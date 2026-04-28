Australian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City pays farewell at end of tenure

On April 28, Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang received Ms. Sarah Hooper, Australian Consul General in the city, who paid a farewell visit marking the end of her tenure.

At the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang congratulated Ms. Sarah Hooper on successfully completing her term of office, and praised her contributions, along with those of the Australian Consulate-General in Ho Chi Minh City, in areas such as agriculture, climate change response and diplomatic exchanges. These efforts, he noted, have strengthened the friendship between the two countries while supporting the development of Ho Chi Minh City in key sectors including digital technology, human resource training, and high-tech agriculture.

He expressed hope that in her new position, Ms. Sarah Hooper would continue to maintain strong ties with Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, and further promote cooperation between Australia and both the city and the country.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang receives Ms. Sarah Hooper. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Expressing her gratitude for the support and warm reception from city leaders, Ms. Sarah Hooper shared her pleasure at witnessing the two countries upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during her tenure. She emphasized that this milestone provides a strong foundation for advancing commitments in trade, investment, education, innovation, green agriculture, green finance and digital transformation.

She affirmed that Australia remains a trusted partner of Vietnam, highlighting education cooperation as a vital bridge that helps build and strengthen enduring ties between the peoples of both nations. She also expressed confidence that her successor would continue to expand existing cooperation and hoped that city leaders would maintain favorable conditions for the Consulate’s future activities.

Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Ms. Sarah Hooper pose for a commemorative photo with delegates. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the same day, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, also received Ms. Sarah Hooper.

Acknowledging her contributions and those of the Consulate in promoting bilateral cooperation, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc highlighted the important role of Australian businesses in the city’s economic development. With strong growth potential following administrative restructuring, Ho Chi Minh City aims to further strengthen cooperation with Australia in key areas such as education, agriculture, trade, and investment.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presents the Ho Chi Minh City insignia to Ms. Sarah Hooper. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc presented the Ho Chi Minh City insignia to Ms. Sarah Hooper in recognition of her contributions to strengthening relations between the city and Australia.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong