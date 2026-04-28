Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City leaders pay tribute to martyrs at Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery

SGGPO

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), a delegation of HCMC leaders paid tribute to fallen heroes at Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thuan Giao Ward, HCMC, on April 28.

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A delegation of HCMC leaders pays tribute to fallen heroes at Binh Duong Martyrs’ Cemetery in Thuan Giao Ward, HCMC, on April 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The high-level delegation representing the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City was led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of the city, Vo Van Minh.

Joining the delegation were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, along with other members of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegates respectfully laid wreaths and offered incense at the monument to the fallen heroes, observing a moment of silence to honor the great sacrifices of the heroic martyrs who bravely fought and laid down their lives for national liberation and the reunification of the country.

City leaders pledged to further uphold the proud revolutionary tradition, strengthen unity, and make every effort to build Ho Chi Minh City into a fast-growing and sustainable metropolis worthy of the immense sacrifices made by previous generations.

Following the flower- and incense-offering ceremony, delegates lit incense at each grave of the fallen heroes, paying tribute and expressing their deep gratitude.

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Delegates offer incense at the memorial monument. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates lit incense at the graves of fallen soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Tam Trang, Duy Tran – Translated by Kim Khanh

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