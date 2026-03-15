HCMC voter turnout nears 78 percent, many localities surpass 90 percent

By 3 p.m., nearly 78 percent of voters in Ho Chi Minh City cast their ballots for 16th National Assembly and People’s Council deputies, with dozens of localities reporting turnout above 90 percent, signaling a smooth and robust election process.

By 3 p.m. on March 15, the voter turnout for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term in Ho Chi Minh City reached 77.86 percent, an increase of 33.83 percent compared to 11:30 a.m..

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Election Committee, as of 3 p.m. today, the voter turnout in the city reached 77.86 percent. Compared to the report at 11:30 a.m., the voter turnout increased by 33.83 percent, showing that the number of voters participating in the election is increasing, the voting process is fast, smooth, and well-maintained at polling stations.

Currently, 43 out of 168 localities in the city have achieved a voter turnout rate of over 90 percent. Some communes had high voter turnout rates, such as Long Hoa (100 percent), Phuoc Thanh (100 percent), An Nhon Tay (99.10 percent), Thai My (99.33 percent), Bau Lam (99.13 percent), and Xuyen Moc (99.23 percent).

This afternoon, Ta Thi Yen, Deputy Head of the Committee on Deputy Affairs and Vice Chairwoman of the Standing Office of the National Election Council, announced the election results nationwide.

As of 2:15 p.m. on March 15, 61.76 million voters had cast their ballots nationwide, reaching 80.63 percent of the total number of registered voters.

Many localities had high voter turnout rates, especially the northern mountainous provinces such as Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, and Tuyen Quang. Provinces of Ha Tinh, Da Nang, Lang Son, Nghe An, and Thai Nguyen also achieved over 90 percent voter turnout.

At the Office of the National Election Council, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh briefs the press on the nationwide progress of the election. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

At the Office of the National Election Council this morning, sharing with the press about the progress of the election nationwide, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, a member of the National Election Council, announced that as of 10 a.m. on March 15, more than 30 million citizens had already cast their ballots nationwide, with some provinces recording turnout rates above 50 percent.

Polling stations nationwide officially opened at 7 a.m., while many locations in Gia Lai and Tay Ninh provinces began even earlier, between 5 and 6 a.m.

“Gia Lai has more than 1,000 polling stations that opened ahead of schedule,” Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh noted, emphasizing that all opening ceremonies were conducted in strict accordance with the guidelines by the National Election Council, including compliance with voting regulations and ballot box inspections.

As of 10 a.m., nine provinces had achieved a voter turnout rate of over 50 percent, with the highest being Lao Cai at nearly 70 percent; many other areas had over 40 percent. Across the country, more than 30 million voters completed their ballots, reaching a turnout of approximately 40 percent.

She also highlighted several remarkable cases of voter participation. Among them was Ms. Duong Thi Sao, 109 years old, who attended the opening ceremony and cast her ballot at polling station No. 4 in My Thuy Commune, Quang Tri Province, setting an inspiring example for her community.

In Nghe An Province, Mr. Le Trong Ngu, aged 100, and his wife, Ms. Vu Thi Yen, 98, likewise joined the opening ceremony at Dong Trung polling station in Quang Dong Commune, where they both exercised their civic duty by voting.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan