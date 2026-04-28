HCMC leaders pay tribute to heroic martyrs at Ba Ria-Vung Tau Martyr Cemetery

A delegation led by Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, visited and paid tribute to heroic martyrs at the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Martyr Cemetery in the city on April 28.

Ho Chi Minh City’s delegation visits and pays tribute to heroic martyrs on April 28. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, with the participation of Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho and former leaders of the former province of Ba Ria–Vung Tau, officials of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, cadres, armed forces personnel, and local leaders in the city, marked the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), as well as the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1, 1886–2026).

At the memorial ceremony, the delegation respectfully offered fresh floral wreaths to the Heroic Mothers of Vietnam and the fallen soldiers. A moment of silence was observed to express profound gratitude for the sacrifices made by these heroic figures, who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of the nation.

Following the flower- and incense-offering ceremony, delegates lit incense at the graves of fallen heroes, expressing profound gratitude and remembrance.

The delegation offers incense and flowers to the fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation observes a minute of silence to express profound gratitude to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offers incense and flowers to the fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

By Truc Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh