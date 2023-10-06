Vietnamese women's kata team wins gold at ASIAD 19

In the kata (performance) category, the female karate athletes from Vietnam clinched victory at ASIAD 19, earning the gold medal for the first time. This marks the third gold medal for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 19th Asian Games.

On the evening of October 6, Vietnamese athletes continued to secure another gold medal. This triumph was achieved by the Vietnamese women's karate team in the team kata event.

This final was a showdown between the Malaysian women's team and the Vietnamese women's team. In the final, the three karate athletes, Nguyen Thi Phuong, Nguyen Ngoc Tram, and Luu Thi Thu Uyen, performed the Ohan Dai kata. Their outstanding performance earned Vietnamese female karate athletes a score of 42.70 points. Meanwhile, the Malaysian women's team performed the Chinto kata and received a score of 39.00 from the judges. As a result, the Vietnamese women’s karate team emerged victorious and bagged the gold medal.

The win in the women's team kata event for the Vietnamese karate team was expected from the start, as Vietnam is currently the dominant team in Southeast Asia, having made it to the finals and securing the championship at the recent SEA Games 32. Furthermore, at the 2023 Asian Championship held in Malaysia, the Vietnamese women's kata team reached the finals, narrowly losing to Japanese athletes and taking home the silver medal.

For the first time, the men's and women's team kata events were incorporated into the official karate competition program at ASIAD. Four teams participated in the women's category, representing Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Cambodia. The gold medal in the women's team kata event marks the third gold medal secured by the Vietnamese sports delegation at ASIAD 19.

Here are some photos of the Vietnamese women's karate team at the 19th Asian Games: