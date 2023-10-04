ASIAD 19: Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team wins gold

The Vietnamese sports delegation earned its second gold medal at the 19th Asian Games, thanks to the outstanding performance of the women's sepak takraw team in the four-member category.

The final match of the women's sepak takraw four-member team category took place on October 4 at ASIAD 19, Vietnam faced Indonesia once again to determine the championship title.

In this decisive final, Vietnam entered the court with Tran Thi Ngoc Yen, Nguyen Thi My, Nguyen Thi Yen, and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen. In the first round, Indonesia had the upper hand, with their players executing effective offensive moves to secure the victory with the score of 21-18.

In the second round, Vietnam took turns to attack and score excellently and concluded the round with a win of 21-14. In the final round, Indonesia's key player, Kusnelia Kusnelia, suffered an injury and had to leave the court. Her replacement, Leni Leni, didn't exude much confidence. It was at this point that Vietnam surged ahead to win 21-14.

With an overall victory of 2-1, the Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team clinched the gold medal in the four-member team event. This is also Vietnam's second gold at ASIAD 19. The full lineup for the Vietnamese women's sepak takraw team in this competition included Tran Thi Ngoc Yen, Nguyen Thi My, Nguyen Thi Yen, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huyen, Tran Thi Hong Nhung, and Le Thi Tu Trinh.

After a winning streak in all three group-stage matches, the four-member Vietnamese women's sepak takraw squad faced the Chinese team in the semi-finals for a chance to enter the 19th Asian Games finals. Vietnamese players dominated the match from the beginning, leaving no chance for their opponents. In the end, the Vietnamese team won 2-0 and competed against the Indonesian team in the final on October 4.

On the other side, the Vietnamese badminton team received good news with player Nguyen Thuy Linh’s victory in her opening match. In the women's singles round of 32, she defeated a Pakistani opponent with a scoreline of 21-7, 21-10; while athlete Vu Thi Anh Thu lost to a Malaysian opponent 10-21, 13-21. In men's singles, badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang suffered a defeat of 21-17, 18-21, and 15-21 against Thailand's reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

In boxing, athlete Luu Diem Quynh was eliminated in the semi-finals against the host boxer Li Qian in the 66-75kg women's category, securing another silver medal for the Vietnamese team. Track and field athlete Nguyen Thu Ha competed in the women's 800 meters category with a time of 2 minutes 08.06 seconds. Although this was better than her performance of 2 minutes 08.55 seconds at the 32nd SEA Games that earned her a gold medal, it was not enough to qualify her for the top 8 athletes in the finals.