Vietnam crushes Cambodia 6-0 in opener of 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship

The victory provides Vietnam with crucial psychological momentum ahead of their upcoming group stage encounters against Indonesia and Thailand.

Vietnamese female football players kicked off their 2025 ASEAN Women’s Football Championship (MSIG Serenity Cup 2025) with an impressive performance, overwhelming Cambodia 6-0 at Lach Tray stadium in the northern city of Hai Phong on August 6.

Ahead of the match, Vietnam were said to overpower their opponent in both skills and experience. Meanwhile, Cambodia remained a developing team still finding their footing at regional competitions.

Vietnamese female footbalers deliver an impressive performance at the opener of the MSIG Serenity Cup 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In the eighth minute, Duong Thi Van opened the scoring with a stunning long-range free kick. Just three minutes later, Ngan Thi Van Su doubled the lead with a beautiful volley from outside the box. After that Pham Hai Yen calmly converted a penalty in the 12th minute to make it 3-0.

Nguyen Thi Van, Truc Huong, and Thai Thi Thao added the fourth, fifth and sixth scores.

Pham Hai Yen converts a penalty in the 12th minute. (Photo: VNA)

The victory provides Vietnam with crucial psychological momentum ahead of their upcoming group stage encounters against Indonesia and Thailand.

The MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 is taking place from August 6 to 20 in Hai Phong, bringing together eight strongest teams in the region. The tournament follows a round-robin format across two groups, with the top performers advancing to the semifinals.

Vietnam is in Group A with Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Group B features the Philippines, Myanmar, Australia, and Timor-Leste.

Vietnamplus