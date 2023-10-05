ASIAD 2023: Karate team kicks way to additional bronze for Vietnam

Dinh Thi Huong secured a bronze in the women's 68kg karate kumite event for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 19th Asian Games in China on October 5.

Just over an hour after Phung Thi Hue won a bronze in the women's 48kg Jujitsu category, Dinh Thi Huong secured another bronze in the women's 68kg karate kumite event for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the 19th Asian Games in China on October 5.

Huong defeated Nourallah Naser from Jordan with a score of 2-1 in the Round of 16 but lost to Laura Alikul from Kazakhstan with a score of 4-7 in the quarterfinals. As a result, she competed in the repechage round to vie for a chance at the bronze medal match.

She was fortunate to have no opponent in the repechage round, earning her a direct spot in the bronze medal match against Ceyco Georgia Zefanya from Indonesia. She defeated the Indonesian rival with a yuko score, bringing home the second bronze for Vietnam.

Meanwhile, Dinh Thi Huong's teammate, Nguyen Thi Phuong, was defeated by her opponent from Hong Kong (China), Mo Seung Grace, in the bronze medal match for the individual kata category.

The Vietnamese karate team is now aiming for gold at the continental-level tournament. According to their head coach Duong Hoang Long, the team faces strong opponents from countries like Japan, Kazakhstan, and Jordan in this competition.