Vietnam women's volleyball team wins 3-2 against South Korea: ASIAD 19

Under the guidance of Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team secured another victory in the group stage at ASIAD 19, with their defeated opponent being the South Korean women's team.

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team put in an exceptional effort in their second match during the group stage of women's volleyball in Group C on the morning of October 1 at ASIAD 19, competing against the South Korean women's team. The phrase 'put in an exceptional effort' is entirely fitting, as every player on the court pushed their individual limits to achieve an exhilarating victory for Vietnamese women's volleyball.

A month ago, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team triumphed over the South Korean women's team during the group stage of the 2023 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Thailand. At that time, some believed that Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's team had a stroke of luck, while the South Korean women's team may have been too complacent.

Both teams have a month to prepare for their upcoming match at ASIAD 19 on the morning of October 1. It's evident that neither Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team nor Coach Cesar Hernandez of the South Korean women's volleyball team is taking their opponent lightly.

In the initial set, both teams fielded their strongest line-ups, and the Vietnamese women's volleyball team witnessed the familiar powerful hits from players such as Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Tran Tu Linh, and Nguyen Thi Trinh, along with skillful ball distribution by setter Doan Thi Lam Oanh. On the opposite side of the net, the South Korean women's team played cautiously in both front-line blocks and rear-line defense. Players like Park Jeongah, Lee Dahyeon, and Kang Sohwi from the opposing team effectively penetrated the Vietnamese defenses. The South Korean women's team claimed victory in this set with a score of 25/16. The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with the Vietnamese women's volleyball team trailing throughout, eventually losing 22/25.

However, starting from the third set, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's players gave it their all, pushing their physical limits and displaying exceptional performances in every situation. From Thanh Thuy and Kieu Trinh to the auxiliary hitters like Nguyen Thi Trinh and Tran Thi Bich Thuy, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team played well, and they reclaimed the advantage with a 25/22 victory.

With renewed enthusiasm and confidence, in the fourth set, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team won again with a score of 25/22, bringing the match to the decisive fifth set. In the fifth set, neither side made any significant mistakes in each rally, but the blocking of the Vietnamese women's volleyball team proved to be more effective, and they closed the match with a score of 15/11.

At the end of the match, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team emerged victorious with a 3-2 score, and by winning two matches against Nepal and South Korea, the Vietnamese women's team now leads the group. At this juncture, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his players have accomplished their initial objective of progressing from the group stage and qualifying among the top eight teams. On October 2, the team will proceed to the second round of the indoor women's volleyball group stage.