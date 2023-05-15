Vietnamese women’s football team close to bagging the 8th gold medal

The women's football tournament of the 32nd SEA Games will conclude on the evening of May 15 with the championship match between the Vietnamese and Myanmar women's national teams.

Given their current form and strength, the Vietnamese players have a significant chance to retain the gold medal in this edition of the Games.

The Vietnamese women's national team has a chance to continue the impressive legacy of Vietnamese women's football at the SEA Games. So far, they have claimed the gold medal seven times in the SEA Games, including three consecutive victories. Furthermore, Coach Mai Duc Chung himself has achieved the highest level of success five times alongside his players.

Given their impressive track record and the current strength of the squad, Vietnam’s football fans can be confident in the Vietnamese women's national team's ability to win the final match on the evening of May 15. Not only do they have a group of players in their prime form, but Coach Mai Duc Chung's players also have the advantage of being physically fit after conserving energy in the semifinal against Cambodia. Despite resting over half of the starting lineup in that match, Coach Mai Duc Chung's strategic decision was enough to secure a convincing victory over Cambodia.

Nevertheless, the Vietnamese women’s national team will face a tough challenge in the final match against Myanmar, as Myanmar has transformed since their previous encounter in the group stage. Myanma players are currently riding high on their victory over Thailand in the semifinals, displaying great spirit and physical fitness. These qualities make the Vietnamese players wary. Thailand's defeat against Myanmar warns the Vietnamese players to approach the final match with caution.

Challenges may arise, but with their bravery and experience, the Vietnamese players are on the verge of clinching the championship title, which would mark the eighth gold medal for the Vietnamese women's national team.

The match between Vietnam and Myanmar will be aired on VTV5 at 7 p.m. (Vietnam time) tonight.