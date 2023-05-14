Victories of Vietnam at SEA Games 32

Vietnamese sports always bring to the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) sweet and memorable emotions.
A member of the Vietnamese team expresses her happiness after beating the Philippines to win the women’s 3x3 basketball gold medal at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32) in Cambodia (Photo: SGGP)
Each athlete acknowledges the responsibility of competing to achieve the Medal for the country and becoming an inspiration for their colleagues and Vietnamese fans.
The 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) has become attractive and wonderful thanks to great moments when the players win gold medals.
Nguyen Thi Hoai Nuong and Nguyen Hoang Du earn one gold medal for Vietnam in the women’s self-defense event of Vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial arts) on May 8. (Photo: SGGP)
Artistic gymnast Dinh Phuong Thanh brings home a gold medal in the men's single bar event on May 9. (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnam women’s national football team gets ready for SEA Games 32. (Photo: SGGP)
Vietnamese runner Nguyen Thi Oanh pockets two gold medals within just 20 minutes at the ongoing SEA Games 32 in Cambodia on May 9. (Photo: SGGP)
Tran Ha Vi wins a gold medal in women's singles at the ongoing 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32). (Photo: SGGP)
Swimmer Pham Thanh Bao wins a gold medal and breaks the SEA Games record in the men's 100m breaststroke on May 14. (Photo: SGGP)
